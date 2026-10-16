The Five Dolphins Players Who Must Step Up After the Bye

The Miami Dolphins were expected to have a tough time in 2026 given all their roster changes and more importantly their lack of financial resources with so much money committed to players no longer around.

But the expectation also was that there would be gradual improvement and hopefully some measure of success at some point.

At 0-5 heading into their bye weekend without once having a lead, the Dolphins obviously have failed in the success department.

If that's going to change once the Dolphins return to action, starting in Week 7 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, they're going to need for some players to start delivering on their promise and raise their level of play.

THE FIVE DOLPHINS PLAYERS WHO NEED TO DELIVER AFTER THE BYE

1. QB MALIK WILLIS

We'll start with the obvious one because as the quarterback he's the player with the most influence on the final result.

It would be great if Willis got better performances from the people around him and the mistakes and missed assignments would go away, but Willis also has to do his part.

Through the first five games, Willis has shown flashes of brilliance here and there, but there haven't been enough of those while there have been too many missed opportunities. The hope is that Week 5 performance against Cincinnati will end up being the low point for his season and it's all upward from now.

2. WR CALEB DOUGLAS

This isn't about Douglas having not performed, he just wasn't around the past three games and it's pretty obvious that maybe he could have made a difference.

In the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Douglas showed what kind of factor he could be for Willis and the passing game, and there's just no way to overstate how feeble the passing game has looked since he's been out.

3. EDGE CHOP ROBINSON

If we are to believe certain analytics like pass rush win rate, Robinson has done just fine so far this season when he's been in the lineup, but the film shows a different reality.

For example, Pro Football Focus gave Robinson a total of four pressures in the Week 5 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals with two hits and two hurries, but the reality is he didn't really affect Joe Burrow because those hits and hurries came after the ball had been released. One example was the touchdown pass to Samaje Perine in the second quarter where Robinson did get to Burrow but from the side and after the ball was released, therefore not affecting the play.

That's what the Dolphins need from Robinson.

It's not about sacks or forced fumbles, but rather affecting the quarterback. One example of that was Willis' first interception where his arm was hit as he threw the ball. That's a real QB pressure and QB hit.

Yes, Robinson has looked better — particularly against Minnesota — this season than he has before, but that should not be the bar for him. The bar for him should be to become an impact player.

Maybe that happens after the bye.

4. T AUSTIN JACKSON

Another one, as with Willis, that seems pretty obvious.

Here, though, there are two reasons it would be very beneficial if Jackson could raise his level of play: The first is it obviously would benefit the offense and Willis; the second is it would help his market value if the Dolphins indeed decide to move him before the NFL trade deadline.

Jackson's work in the run game has been solid, but he really needs to pick it up when it comes to pass protection.

If he doesn't, the Dolphins at some point should and/or will consider removing him from the lineup.

5. K RILEY PATTERSON

Yes, there are a few other players on offense or defense we could have mentioned here, particularly if we're looking at the big picture, but we're focusing now on winning a game or two.

And the Dolphins aren't good enough right now where they can afford the kind of miscues we've seen from Riley Patterson, whether it's a missed field goal, missed extra point or a kickoff that falls short of the landing zone and gives the opponent the ball at the 40-yard line (he got bailed out against Cincinnati on that last one because of a roughness penalty on the Bengals).

Patterson was money for the Dolphins last year, and he needs to