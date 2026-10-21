There's Good News on the Injury Front for the Dolphins ... With a Big But

There was some good news from the Miami Dolphins' first injury report off their bye involving rookie draft picks Caleb Douglas and Kyle Louis, but it did come with a caveat.

Both players were listed as limited participants, and there's absolutely no guarantee that either will be ready to go for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets.

Douglas was non-committal about his availability when he spoke to reporters after practice Wednesday, and head coach Jeff Hafley also didn't make any promises beforehand.

"He was a big bright spot early on," Hafley said. "Everybody was excited about him from training camp to preseason and the first couple games that he played. We were counting on him and then unfortunately he got injured. Monday he was out there, limited. Today he'll be out there and getting acclimated again. My expectations can't be too high because we've got to see him practice today. We've got to see how he feels tomorrow, kind of like Kyle. And then Friday to see what he's able to do and if he's able to go and help us out. But I am excited. I'm very excited. We've got two young players practicing that we're excited about, and we'll see what they can do today."

The bottom line here is that having Douglas and Louis back will help when they're able to return, but maybe it won't happen this week, and if it does, maybe we shouldn't expect too much too soon from either of them.

Douglas hasn't played since Week 2, while Louis has been out since sustaining a knee injury in the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also back at practice Wednesday was edge defender Robert Beal Jr., who missed the past three games because of a hamstring injury. He also was listed as a limited participant in practice.

THE DOLPHINS INJURY OUTLOOK

Cornerback Reese Taylor, who continues to deal with a quad injury, was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not practice Wednesday.

Along with Beal, Douglas and Louis, long-snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder), tight end Will Kacmarek (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Wright (foot) all were listed as limited participants.

The Dolphins had four starter listed as full participants, including quarterback Malik Willis, who is dealing with an issue with his right thumb. Willis appeared to hit his throwing hand on a helmet during the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

LB Jordyn Brooks (foot), G Jonah Savaiinaea (ankle) and CB JuJu Brents (heel) also were listed as full participants, as was linebacker Jackson Woodard (ankle).

For the Jets, the most significant news was running back Breece Hall not practicing because of a quad injury. He has missed the past three games.