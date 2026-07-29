Training Camp Practice 1 Observations: Defense Takes Ball Away

The Miami Dolphins didn't waste any time jumping into the action when they conducted their first practice of training camp Wednesday.

After their stretching period, a walk-through and position drills, the first team periods of camp involving 11-on-11 work and not 7-on-7s, which often is the norm in OTAs and minicamp.

The Dolphins, as head coach Jeff Hafley indicated Tuesday, had perfect attendance among the players on the active roster.

And two of the three on injury lists to start camp — rookie wide receiver Chris Bell and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. — watched practice from the sidelines. Baker even did some mental reps, slow-motioning the drills his position teammates were doing.

The only player not spotted was cornerback Storm Duck, who like Baker is starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The practice went on for about an hour and a half, the finish beating a rainstorm that started while the media was conducting interviews outside.

THE BIG STORY OF THE DAY

One could argue the biggest news Wednesday was the perfect attendance, but again this wasn't entirely news based on what Hafley had said.

So instead will go with the defense coming up with three takeaways, including a spectacular interception by linebacker Willie Gay Jr. The other takeaways were a fumble recovery that was forced by new edge defender David Ojabo on a running play and an earlier pick by rookie safety Michael Taaffe.

Gay, who was among the team's very best performers in training camp last summer before he disappeared once the regular season started, picked off Cam Miller near the end of practice when he stepped in front of intended receiver Donovan Edwards near the sideline.

Gay initially snatched the ball with one hand before securing the pick.

Speaking of Gay, we should mention he's still signaling the start of practice every day with a big yell when players run outside onto the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Taaffe picked off Ewers when the quarterback threw on the run after being chased from behind by edge defender Robert Beal Jr.

THE WILLIS WATCH

Because of the circumstances, we'll be tracking Malik Willis' performance each and every practice, just like we did in the OTAs and minicamp.

And this first training camp practice was pretty uneventful.

Willis completed 6 of 9 pass attempts on this day, though there really wasn't any throw that stood out. His favorite target was Kevin Coleman Jr., who had two of those receptions.

His most noteworthy throw actually was one he threw over the head of Tutu Atwell on a play where a flag was thrown at the snap.

Overall, it was fine, but nothing special — and that's perfectly OK.

THE OTHER QBs

The reality, though, is that Willis' performance was the best among the quarterbacks.

Quinn Ewers, who overall was pretty good in the spring practices open to the media, didn't have a productive outing, and that's beyond the one interception.

He had the one long pass attempt of practice, but his ball floated too long and cornerback Marco Wilson wound up having a better chance at catching the ball than intended receiver Jalen Reagor.

Right after his pick, Ewers also was almost intercepted by Ethan Bonner in coverage against rookie Caleb Douglas. And one of his completions, Ewers underthrew a wide open Terrace Marshall Jr. and forced him to go to the ground to make the catch.

As for the other two QBs, Miller was 4-for-6, while Mark Gronowski had only one pass attempt and it fell incomplete.

OTHER PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

As always, remember that Dolphins reporting rules prevent media members from divulging certain information, such as where players lined up or who played with the first, second and third units, for example.

-- Coleman and fellow rookie Seydou Traore ended up tying for the team lead with three receptions apiece, with seven other players each having one catch. Of note, Malik Washington and rookie tight end Will Kacmarek didn't have a catch.

-- Washington, it should be mentioned, was the target of Willis' first pass attempt of training camp, but cornerback JuJu Brents knocked the ball away to force the incompletion. Jason Marshall Jr. also had a pass breakup against Washington, also on a Willis attempt.

-- The Dolphins are serious about trying to force turnovers. After running punch-out drills before the team periods, Ethan Bonner proceeded to do just after Theo Wease Jr. got up after catching a low pass from Ewers.

-- Without giving away too much, head coach Jeff Hafley clearly was serious when he talked in the offseason about position versatility on defense.

-- Tackle Austin Jackson not only was back full go in team periods, he had a strong day in pass protection.

-- While they didn't catch passes, Kacmarek and fellow tight end Cole Turner both had good blocks in the run game.

-- Kickers Zane Gonzalez and incumbent Riley Patterson both had long field goal attempts on the field closest to the stands while the team did 11-on-11 work on the far field. With no official to make the official signal and because of the angle of the stands where the media members sit, it was impossible to say for sure if the field goal attempts were good, though it did appear that both were spot on from long range. Rest assured that Dolphins coaches monitored the outcome of the kicks as they evaluate which kicker to keep on the 53-man roster.

-- Carlos Washington Jr. continues to look like the best of the new running backs on the roster. In addition to catch a pass, he had a good-looking cut at the line on a running play.

-- While there was a flag at the snap, rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez knocked a pass down in the middle of the field.

-- The last play of practice was a wide receiver screen from Miller to Coleman, who continues to stand out after his strong work in the spring.