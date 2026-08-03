Training Camp Practice 5 Observations: Defense Steps Up with Pads On

The Miami Dolphins had pads on for the first time in training camp for another ramp up toward the regular season.

With that, the Dolphins did some one-on-one work for the first time in camp, though still no 7-on-7s.

In the battle between offensive line and defensive line, what stood out was Kadyn Proctor standing up Zach Sieler, Jonah Savaiinaea holding his own, and Josh Uche winning two of his three reps.

In the receivers vs. DBs matchups, what was notable was a great throw by Malik Willis for a complete against tight coverage, but then missing A.J. Henning after he easily beat rookie Chris Johnson.

For a second consecutive day, tight end Greg Dulcich and guard Jamaree Salyer were missing from practice.

Tackle Austin Jackson got very limited work, as he watched most of practice from the sideline.

After the offense had the upper hand in practice Sunday, this looked like a pretty clear win for the defense.

The player of the day had to be cornerback Ethan Bonner, who had an interception and tight coverage all practice.

This practice came in at just over 2 hours.

THE WILLIS WATCH

While there again were no fireworks like Sunday, Malik Willis again looked impressive throwing the ball.

As he's usually done, the arm was live and his passes were coming out from different angles.

Cam Miller might have had his best performance of training camp so far.

The biggest issue on offense really was the offensive line, which for the most part didn't look overly impressive

OTHER PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

-- On the second play of team work, Malik Willis went deep and had a long completion to Malik Washington against double coverage. It appeared that JuJu Brents had good coverage but then took a wrong turn.

-- On a running play, an offensive lineman rode Sieler along the line for several yards before putting him on the ground. It looked like it might have been Kadyn Proctor, which would be massively impressive for the rookie.

-- Ollie Gordon II had a nice run up the middle with the help of a good second-level block by Josh Priebe against Jacob Rodriguez.

-- Terrace Marshall Jr. was stripped by cornerback Alex Austin after catching a pass from Quinn Ewers, with Gordon recovering the loose ball. Ball security has been an issue with Marshall in camp.

-- Safety Omar Brown made a spectacular interception against Miller, but later dropped the ball while getting up and Anthony Hankerson recovered the fumble for the offense. So two turnovers on one play.

-- Jordyn Brooks had great coverage against De'Von Achane, forcing an incompletion by Willis.

-- Lonnie Johnson Jr. came up limping after tackling Jaylen Wright on a swing pass and trainers looked at his left leg. It came after a nice play where Johnson read the play and got to Wright quickly.

-- Malik Willis had another nice downfield completion to Washington, though it came after Clelin Ferrell got to him for a potential sack.

-- Chris Johnson got in the backfield on a run by Gordon.

-- Ethan Bonner had great coverage on a deep route down the sideline by rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. on an incompletion by Ewers.

-- Converted defensive lineman James Ester got rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn out of the way easily on a running play.

-- Marshall dropped a pass after taking a bump from linebacker Willie Gay Jr. off in coverage.

-- Tahj Washington made a great adjustment to catch a Mark Gronowski pass thrown between two receivers and two defenders, jumping and catching the ball behind him.

-- Miles Battle had blanket coverage against Washington down the sideline to force an incompletion by Willis.

-- Willis hurried a pass with Zayne Anderson coming in free on a blitz, and the pass may or may not have ended up as a pick-six for Tyrel Dodson after bouncing off Ben Sims.

-- Caleb Douglas missed the opportunity to make a low diving catch on a pass by Willis over the middle. Tough catch, but makable and Douglas couldn't pull it off.

-- Dodson later dropped way back into coverage on a double team with Ethan Bonner against Jalen Reagor on another Willis incompletion.

-- Gay earned the award for most physical player with a later thump on running back Carlos Washington Jr. that put him on the group.

-- On the first play of a two-minute drive, Chop Robinson got around Charlie Heck for a sack. He got around him on the next play as well, but Willis was able to get the ball off for a completion.

-- Proctor later committed a false start.

-- The drive ended with Riley Patterson and Zane Gonzalez taking turns attempting a 50-yard field goal, with both nailed with plenty of room to spare.

-- On his first snap, Ewers was picked off when UFL import Major Burns tipped the pass and Ethan Bonner came over and came down with it.

-- Given another shot at the two-minute drill, Ewers was sacked on first down by David Ojabo.

-- Patterson and Gonzalez were given tries from 43 yards out, and Gonzalez made his kick after Patterson was wide right.

-- Both kickers were good from 52 yards out to end the practice.