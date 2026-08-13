What to Know About and How to Watch the Miami Dolphins Preseason
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The Miami Dolphins' 2026 preseason schedule kicks off Friday night against the Washington Commanders before coming back to South Florida for the rest of the preseason.
The game against Washington will be televised live in the South Florida and Washington markets, and replayed on NFL Network on Tuesday at noon ET.
The Dolphins will have one live national television preseason, that one scheduled for Saturday, August 22 against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. That game will come two days after the teams conduct a joint practice.
The preseason finale will be Friday, August 28 against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. That game will be replayed on NFL Network.
By comparison, the Dolphins had two preseason games on live national TV last year, against the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Dolphins finished 2-0-1 in the preseason last year, tying with the Bears before defeating the Lions and Jaguars.
THE PRESEASON MATCHUPS
The Dolphins are 10-5 all time against the Commanders in the preseason and will be meeting for the second time in three years. Miami won 13-6 in 2024 after the teams conducted a joint practice before, just like the teams did this year. Washington is looking to rebound from a 5-12 season that followed their surprising run to the NFC Championship Game in that 2024 season, and feature some noteworthy newcomers, including former Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas.
The Dolphins have a perfect 7-0 preseason record against the Giants, though the teams haven't faced each other since 2016. The big story with New York in 2026 was the start of a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, who was hired after his long tenure with the Baltimore Ravens came to an end. The newcomer to watch just might be first-round pick Francis Mauigoa, the guard from the University of Miami who was considered a potential Dolphins target before he was selected 10th overall.
The matchup with the Falcons will be the teams' 22nd in the preseason, making Atlanta the second-most common opponent behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (which obviously makes geographical sense).
The Dolphins are 12-9 against Atlanta in the preseason, including a 20-13 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in the last meeting in 2024.
The big story in this matchup revolves around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether he will play at the stadium he called home the past six years. Tagovailoa is battling for the starting quarterback position with incument Michael Penix Jr., who has yet to receive full medical clearance coming back from a knee injury.
Along with Tagovailoa, former Dolphins players currently on the Atlanta roster include punter Jake Bailey, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand and linebacker Channing Tindall.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL