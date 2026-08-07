Hafley Explains Approach with Chris Bell with Latest Update

The Miami Dolphins are into their second week of training camp, and one of the most discussed players remains someone who has yet to practice.

And with every video that emerges showing rookie wide receiver Chris Bell working on his rehabilitation from his torn ACL, the question of when he'll be ready to start working pops up.

Bell has been ramping up his work on the outskirts of practice for a few days, but offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said this week he still had a ways to go, so it was time for Jeff Hafley to be asked about a progress report before practice Friday.

"Chris is progressing nicely," Hafley said. "You saw him run yesterday. Accelerating. Accelerating, he's decelerating. I think that's a credit to Chris how hard he's worked. I think it's a credit to Kyle (Johnston), our training staff. I think it's a credit to Todd (Hunt), our strength staff. And I would say this, we want to be certain that he is ready, so he does not have setbacks ruining his career."

Bell has been on the Non-Football Injury list since the start of training camp, though he can be removed from it whenever he's ready to start practicing.

With the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders now a week away, it's basically a lock he won't play in that game and it's entirely possible he might not play in any preseason at all.

Hafley, though, did say he would love it if Bell ended up being ready early enough to play either August 22 against the New York Giants and/or August 28 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Not sure yet, but that would be a very, very big benefit for him to start getting some work."

So what exactly is the deal with Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Bell?

SLOWIK SLOWING IT DOWN

Slowik's comments about Bell came Tuesday, hours after Bell was spotted running routes before the whole team took to the outside fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. And this followed what's looked like a ramping up of the conditioning work Bell has been doing on the sidelined since the start of camp.

"I mean he's still a long way away," was Slowik's answer when the question wasn't about a potential timetable but rather his hopes for Bell once he does start practicing.

Slowik then added, "We haven't even had a chance as coaches to work with him aside from in the meeting room. So we'll see when he's able to go."

WHY THE DOLPHINS ARE SLOW-ROLLING IT WITH BELL

Bell began camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, different from PUP only because he's rehabbing an injury he sustained outside of Dolphins-related activities (in his case while playing for Louisville last November) but can come off once he's cleared to start practicing.

It's been suggested in many parts (including right here) that Bell just might be the most talented wide receiver on a roster that lacks talent at wide receiver, so the tendency might be for fans and some media members to expect Bell to instantly elevate the passing game with his mere presence.

To be sure, Bell's skill set and physique, which have brought about comparisons to A.J. Brown, makes for an enticing combination and it's pretty clear his potential is higher than his wide receiver teammates.

But we also can't forget that Bell is a rookie, and almost every NFL rookie has to endure some growing pains. On top of that, we're looking at a player who is barely seven months removed from a major knee injury.

So expecting Bell to come in and become an impact player immediately in 2026 seems a little unfair to him, and the Dolphins certainly couldn't be faulted for making sure — as Hafley said in late July — to be very cautious about when to get Bell into the fray and how much to ask of him.

Bell's time will come.

So what's a few more days, even a few more months — as long as Bell proves worth the wait eventually.