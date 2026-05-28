Which 2025 Draft Pick Is Best Positioned for a Big Second Season?

The Miami Dolphins will feature one of the youngest rosters in the NFL in the 2026 season and a major determining factor into what kind of success they can achieve will be the performance of their recent draft classes.

The focus for the past month has been on the most recent draft class, as it should be, and what kind of immediate impact players like Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson and Jacob Rodriguez and the others can make.

But what about the 2025 draft class, the one that now has a year of NFL experience and already has dealt with the traditional rookie growing pains?

Those eight players could play roles just as significant, if not more, now that the roster has been overhauled and there are opportunities throughout the lineup.

But who among Kenneth Grant, Jonah Savaiinaea, Jason Marshall Jr., Dante Trader Jr., Jordan Phillips, Ollie Gordon II, Quinn Ewers and Zeek Biggers is best positioned to make a big impact in 2026?

Let's break it down:

THE OUTLOOK FOR THE 2025 DRAFT PICKS

Here's how we would rank those eight players in terms of their opportunities to make a big impact in 2026, based on their progress and the outlook for the roster.

1. S Dante Trader Jr. — The Dolphins have moved on from their three main safeties from last season, with Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to the New York Jets and both Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu still looking for a team after being unrestricted free agents this spring. Trader showed enough as a rookie fifth-round pick to project him as a starter and he's got the skill set (tough, smart) to make an impact in the secondary.

2. DT Jordan Phillips — Probably the most consistent of all the 2025 draft picks last season, Phillips looks even more physically imposing now than he did at this time last year. While he might always be limited as a pass rusher, there's every reason to believe Phillips will be a consistent run stopper for years to come.

3. DT Kenneth Grant — The Dolphins selected Grant 13th overall for a reason, and that reason is his ability to be a disruptive force because of his athleticism for someone his size. We only saw flashes of that potential last year, but he'll be given every opportunity again in 2026, and it could be that lining up in a four-man front will be beneficial for him.

4. CB Jason Marshall Jr. — The Dolphins have a lot of question marks at cornerback beyond first-round pick Chris Johnson, who head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday would be lining up inside and outside. There is a clear opportunity to win a starting job and Marshall has the ability to compete for one of those starting outside positions, if not win it.

5. G Jonah Savaiinaea — One of the big stories of the offseason has been the Dolphins' decision to move Savaiinaea back to the right side, where he played his college football, and maybe that will unlock the potential the Dolphins saw in him heading into the draft. But Savaiinaea first will have to win the starting job before he can see about taking that next step.

6. DT Zeek Biggers — As a seventh-round pick, Biggers was a nice surprise in the second half of the season when he unseated veteran Matthew Butler to become part of the D-line rotation. Hafley mentioned earlier this offseason the possibility of Biggers being used at the end of the line, and his slimmed-down body could be a clue that it's more than talk.

7. RB Ollie Gordon II — Gordon showed flashes at times as a rookie, but wasn't consistent enough to outdistance Jaylen Wright as the No. 2 back behind De'Von Achane and that will remain the battle for this summer.

8. QB Quinn Ewers — At the risk of repeating ourselves, Malik Willis will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins in 2026 without question, so Ewers' role likely will come down to being able to answer the call if he's needed.