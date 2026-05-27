Breaking Down Where Starting Jobs Are Up For Grabs (And Where They Are Not)

The Miami Dolphins are going through their second week of OTAs and now about two months away from the start of training camp, where their new-look lineup really will start to come into focus.

By the time the roster cuts to the 53-player limit are made, the Dolphins figure to have a very different-looking team than they did last season as new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley continue putting their stamp on the organization.

Since arriving in January, both men have emphasized their desire to have competition at every position, and that's just what they'll get in a lot of places.

But as is the case every year there are spots where the projected started might as well be written in ink — barring injury, of course.

So where can we expect full-out battles for starting spots in the final three weeks of the offseason program and throughout training camp? Let's break it down by various categories.

BREAKING DOWN THE DOLPHINS STARTING JOB BATTLES

THE SLAM DUNKS

Quarterback — As we signed from the time of Malik Willis' signing, Sullivan and Hafley didn't bring him over from Green Bay after working with him for two years and guaranteeing him $45 million over the next two years to have him compete for the starting job. He's the starter.

Running back — De'Von Achane is the reigning team MVP and just got a big contract extension. Enough said.

Left tackle — Patrick Paul is coming off a promising first year as a starter and brings all types of potential for even bigger and better things moving forward.

Center — The Dolphins restructured Aaron Brewer's contract to make it more cap-friendly and he's coming off a season that was good enough to earn him second-team All-Pro honors.

Defensive tackle — Zach Sieler's long-term future with the Dolphins is cloudy because of his contract, but for the time being he's an anchor on the defensive line along with a team captain.

Middle linebacker — Sullivan has called Brooks a "pillar" for the foundation he wants to put together in Miami, though we do need to add the caveat that a trade shouldn't be dismissed until/unless he gets a contract extension.

Cornerback — Exactly where he'll line up can debated, but we just don't see any scenario where first-round pick Chris Johnson isn't in the starting lineup on opening day. That is what you expect from a first-round pick on a rebuilding team.

THE ALMOST FOREGONE CONCLUSIONS

Left guard — Kadyn Proctor as a starter basically is a done deal, but there is maybe a shred of uncertainty as to where he'll line up. Yes, the Dolphins have started him off at left guard, but there could be a scenario where he winds up at right tackle as a rookie.

Right tackle — Piggybacking off Proctor, the starting spot here logically belongs to veteran Austin Jackson, but his injury history makes him maybe less than a slam dunk.

Edge defender — Chop Robinson is heading into an important third season as a former first-round pick and it's difficult to envision the Dolphins not getting him into the starting lineup.

Outside linebacker — Tyrel Dodson is coming off a productive season that was good enough to suggest he'll start.

Safety — Dante Trader Jr. showed a lot of promise as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2025, enough that there should be little doubt he'll be in the starting lineup next season.

IT'S COMPLICATED

Tight end — This might fall into the category of slam dunk based on how the Dolphins line up on offense. If they start off a game with two tight ends, then we're looking at Greg Dulcich and rookie third-round pick Will Kacmarek. If the Dolphins open with one tight end (either with three wide receivers or two backs), then it becomes a matter of whether the Dolphins want more of a receiver or blocker on the field.

LET THE BATTLE BEGIN

Right guard — As a 17-game starter as a rookie, Jonah Savaiinaea figures to be given every opportunity to win this job this summer, but he should get a lot of competition from veteran free agent newcomer Jamaree Salyer and/or Andrew Meyer and perhaps even rookie sixth-round pick DJ Campbell.

Wide receivers — Yes, we used the plural here. After years of having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle set as the starters and the only question being who would be the third option, there should be a free-for-all here among holdover Malik Washington, free agent pick-ups Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, and rookie draft picks Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Chris Bell, though Bell likely will have to play catch up as he continues his comeback from his November ACL injury.

Defensive tackle — One would think 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant would have the inside track on starting alongside Sieler, but he won't be given anything.

Defensive end — The Dolphins need a bigger body opposite Robinson in their base defense, and who that player might be at this time is wide open.

Outside linebacker — The Dolphins will have options depending on how they want to use their linebackers, and that could range from newcomer Josh Uche, to rookie draft pick Jacob Rodriguez to holdover Willie Gay Jr.

Cornerback — While Johnson should be set at one spot, there are all sorts of possibilities on the other side, including promising but injury-prone JuJu Brents and returning opening-day starter Storm Duck.

Safety — Who will line up next to Trader is a big question mark at this time, and options range from veteran newcomer Lonnie Johnson Jr. to rookie fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe.