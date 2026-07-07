Commanders News: Inside Washington's Roster Spending Gap and Mark Clouse's 'Oreo Strategy'

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Commanders Daily is a collection of Washington Commanders news, quotes, videos, highlights, and information surrounding the team. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Commanders Links

Commanders Stories From On SI

With all 32 NFL teams, including the Washington Commanders, currently on break between minicamp and training camp, daily news is thin. What we do tend to find this time of year is content that looks at what the next few months will likely bring us. Today's Commanders Daily is full of several podcasts and news pieces from around the internet.



Yesterday, we wrote an article about the right things to watch at training camp and another on why pre-camp depth beats chasing an offseason savior in light of the team reportedly signing CB Rasul Douglas to address Washington's biggest cornerback question. If you have not had a chance to check those and other stories from yesterday, you can follow the links below.- Reminder: You can send your Washington Commanders Mailbag questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .

Commanders News From Other Sites

Commanders are trying to keep up with the rest of the NFC East in this critical area - Via Riggo's Rag

The Commanders believe themselves to be a top-flight team in the NFC East. Their resource expenditures disagree with that sentiment. In a series of Substack articles looking at resource allocation in the NFL, I am surfacing which teams are putting real commitments into their rosters, and which teams are skimping.



While the Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants are within a small band between $486 and $500 million, the Commanders trail the group at $463.7 million. Now, if you think that's a small difference, consider this: the difference between the Commanders and 3rd-place Eagles is more than the following players make on an annual basis: Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, George Kittle, Aaron Brewer, Leonard Williams, and Budda Baker.

"It was like lightning in a bottle," said Mark Clouse, then an executive vice president at Mondelez International. "People were over the moon." It wasn't the only time Clouse served as a taster for new food products in his career, but with Oreo it was different. There were hundreds of new flavor possibilities for the product, which had been around since 1912.



In many ways these tastings -- and knowing the value of maintaining a brand's appeal -- helped Clouse when he was named the Commanders' president in 2025 and led a uniform rebrand this spring. "If you're changing or evolving brands, there's rules of the road: You never want to change too much at the same time, you always want to preserve core equities," Clouse said.



"What I find really important, if you're going to market a brand of any sort, you need to know what your equity and your framework is to operate in," Clouse said. "Or you end up with what a lot of brands do, which is just whatever seems cool or fun, I'm doing it. And whether or not it relates to the brand I have or not, who cares? We're just going to have fun. But what happens is you wake up over time and you haven't really built any equity."

“He continues to nuke his job prospects at this point. I’ve talked to several teams about Brandon Aiyuk, trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. Is there any sort of sound strategy he’s employing here? And they can’t think of anything other than this is just sort of insensible.”

Washington doesn’t need Joshua Josephs to become a star in Year 1. Josephs is unquestionably starting his NFL journey behind Washington’s veteran pass rushers on the depth chart, but if the fifth-round rookie can develop into a reliable situational pass rusher, he could solve one of the Commanders’ biggest weaknesses from a season ago. The expectations for a late draft pick should be reasonably low, but for a team that was among the worst in the league in pressure rate last season, anyone capable of creating disruption will have an opportunity to earn snaps under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, regardless of draft status.

Can they get more production out of the pass rush? There was a stretch where the 49ers could be relied upon for having one of the better pass-rushing defenses in the NFL with four top 11 finishes from 2019-23. Over the last two seasons, however, they have been in the bottom half of the league in producing sacks and had a league-low 20 in 2025. Some of that is because of the injuries to defensive end Nick Bosa, who missed most of the season with a torn ACL in Week 3. When healthy, Bosa can produce double-digit sacks and be in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year award, which he won in 2022, but the 49ers need more around him, particularly if Bosa needs more time to return to full speed. They're banking on free agent Greenlaw and draft pick Height to help elevate their pass rush, but they also need to get more out of players like Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West and Keion White. The potential is certainly there, and if Bosa can get up to speed quickly, it could be a formidable group.

Commanders Add Rasul Douglas, Brandon Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels Fall Out? - Bleav in Commanders

Brandon Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels unfollow each other on social media and the Commanders add Rasoul Douglas to bolster the secondary. Scott Jackson and Anthony Armstrong break down the latest news surrounding the team. What week with Terry McLaurin surpass Santana Moss for the all-time leading receiver in team history? All of this and more on this episode of Bleav in Commanders!

The Commanders see more than a rugby story in T.J. Maguranyanga - Last Man Standig - PAYWALL

Maybe it’s time everyone stops overlooking T.J. Maguranyanga.



“I thought he’s one that’s improved,” Dan Quinn said of the second-year defensive end before the team dispersed for its summer break.



So did elevating Maguranyanga from the practice squad last season for Washington’s Week 13 home game against the Denver Broncos. He became one of the few International Player Pathway participants to appear in a regular-season game during his first year.



Maguranyanga, 23, struggled to describe what it felt like running onto the field for Sunday Night Football. “It didn’t feel real,” he said. “It felt like I was in a dream.”



Speaking with Last Man Standig last season, Maguranyanga said the Commanders made clear they didn't view him as a long-term project.



“They made it very clear from the time I got signed and coming out of training camp that this isn’t just a three-year IPP program for me, but trying to see how they can use me this season,” Maguranyanga said.

Diggs has been relatively quiet since his legal issues concluded successfully. He's outlined a desire to speak to Washington about a potential homecoming, but nothing has materialized yet. Until something gets confirmed with the Commanders or elsewhere, the four-time Pro Bowler is working hard to ensure he's ready for the next challenge.



Aiyuk has gone about things differently. And that is not a good thing.



Nobody is seemingly safe from his outbursts, including the one man who could have put in the best word for him in Washington. He could still end up with the Commanders, but if there is any substance to this online beef between the two, it's a complete non-starter.

"When you come in the building, just maximize your time," Styles told "Next Man Up" host Bryan Colbert Jr. "Maximize your time, maximize your intent. It's a certain level of focus."



"You can come in the building and just be here, but not really be here mentally," Styles said. "So whenever I'm coming here, I make sure I'm here fully locked in."



"I make sure I'm putting in the extra time...so that when I step on that field, I'm at my best," Styles said. "I think that's how you maximize it. Whatever you can do outside of the field to make sure you step on the field and you're at your absolute best each and every day, that's what maximizing looks like."

Fit young men are sought-after individuals when a nation enters a war, and so it comes with little surprise to learn that nearly 1,000 men with ties to the NFL ended up serving in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II. Halfback Cliff Battles and head coach Ray Flaherty were among the Burgundy & Gold cohort who would go on to trade out their football uniforms for military fatigues during the early to mid-1940s.



As noted in the latest episode of “Hail Tales: Stories from Washington Football History”, had it not been for his true passion in life, Washington quarterback and future Hall of Famer Sam Baugh would have joined this group abroad.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.