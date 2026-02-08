Drake Maye Looked Ready to Handle Business Upon Arrival to Super Bowl LX

Drake Maye has officially arrived at Super Bowl LX, and the man looks ready to take care of business ... literally.

On Sunday, the quarterback of the Patriots eschewed his typically casual pregame garb when he showed up to the biggest game of his life in a suit that screamed, "I'm here to deliver shareholder value."

Take a look at that below:

In just a few hours, Maye, 23, will be under center in the first Super Bowl of his nascent career. He reached the milestone in just his second season in the league, which also saw him finish second in MVP voting at the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday.

And although his postseason play hasn't been his very best, Maye is still a game-changing gun-slinger with the power to single-handedly win New England its seventh Lombardi trophy and first since the 2018 season. Yes, the Patriots might be 4.5-point underdogs, but with Maye under center, they're never out of the game.

Indeed, this is a man who can make good on key performance metrics—and on Super Bowl Sunday, he dressed like it, too.

