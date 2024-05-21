Eagles' A.J. Brown Hilariously Roasts Teammates' Bowling Performances on Instagram
For several years now on and off, the Philadelphia Eagles have planned a bowling outing around their optional team activities (OTAs).
The presence of irreverent wide receiver (and skilled bowler) A.J. Brown, however, has taken the Eagles' friendly competition to a new level.
On Monday, Brown posted video of some of Philadelphia's more suspect rolls, accompanied by means expressing disgust and incredulity.
Targets of Brown's included defensive end Brandon Graham, quarterback Jalen Hurts, linebacker Nolan Smith and others. Hurts's miss was particularly notable, as he knocked down nine pins to start the frame but whiffed on a chance to pick up the spare.
Brown is headed into his third year with the Eagles on the heels of two Pro Bowl, 1,400-yard seasons.
Whether Philadelphia can make the Super Bowl remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Eagles have a ways to go in the other type of bowling.