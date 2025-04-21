Eagles' A.J. Brown Says Car Was Stolen, Sends Social Media Message to Alleged Thief
If six years of watching him terrorize defenses has taught America anything, it is that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is not a man to be trifled with.
Unfortunately, someone in Philadelphia appears to have made that mistake. On Monday, Brown groused on social media that his car had been stolen—and sent a crystal-clear message to the alleged perpetrator.
"Dear Philly... To whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you," Brown wrote Monday morning. "Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be. Take it or leave it my guy."
Brown, 27, won his first Super Bowl with the Eagles a few months ago. Inasmuch as one of the NFL's best wide receivers can be a "fan favorite," he endeared himself to Philadelphia fans by reading on the sidelines during the playoffs.
That's to say: If Brown needs to track down his car, he'll doubtlessly have a slew of fans willing to help him out.