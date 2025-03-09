Bachelorette Party Trolled Dak Prescott So Hard While Cowboys QB Was on Vacation
Dak Prescott can't get a moment of peace.
During a vacation in the Bahamas with his family, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was walking through a casino when a rowdy bachelorette party full of Philadelphia Eagles fans hit him with a dagger. The group loudly chanted, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" before yelling "Go birds!"
Video is below.
You can see Dak definitely noticed and gave them a look, but seemed to take it in stride.
The Eagles won Super Bowl LIX while Prescott and the Cowboys missed the postseason with a 7-10 record. Prescott suffered a serious hamstring injury in Week 9 and wound up missing the rest of the season. After undergoing surgery in November he is expected to be healthy for the 2025 season.
Philadelphia is riding high, as are its fans. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will have a new head coach in 2025 after owner Jerry Jones hired Brian Schottenheimer for the role.
Until Prescott and the Cowboys turn things around, he can probably expect this kind of treatment everywhere.