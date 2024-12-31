Eagles Captured Wholesome Moment A.J. Brown Delivered Tanner McKee's First TD Ball
The Philadelphia Eagles turned to Tanner McKee during Sunday's clash against the Dallas Cowboys after Kenny Pickett, who was starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, suffered an injury of his own in the Week 17 showdown. It wound up being an eventful afternoon for the young quarterback.
McKee only attempted four passes in the win, but he made the most of his opportunity and threw for his first-ever touchdown pass, an absolute dime that was caught in the end zone by A.J. Brown.
Brown, in all his excitement, heaved the ball into the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, only to realize that McKee would almost certainly want his first touchdown ball back. After finding out where the ball ended up and striking a deal with the fan in the crowd, Brown was able to return the football to McKee in a wholesome moment captured by cameras on the sideline.
After initially finding out from Ian Book that Brown threw the ball into the crowd, McKee shouted, "No! Did he really?" but added that he was hopeful his family seated in the area would have gotten hold of it. An assistant coach then informed him that Brown was working out a deal with the fan to get the ball back. Moments later, the star wide receiver emerged with the ball in hand and apologized for throwing it into the crowd.
McKee, who stands a staggering 6'6", towered over Brown as the two exchanged a hug. The quarterback was overjoyed to get back his first career touchdown ball, and he let Brown know he appreciated his efforts in retrieving it for him.
A heartwarming moment between the two teammates.