Eagles Fans Buy Up Gobs of Snow Commemorating Team's Divisional-Round Win Over Rams
Sometimes it's not enough to bask in the memory of a key win for your favorite sports team. Sometimes you have to own a piece of history.
And sometimes, that piece of history happens to be snow.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they would sell snow from their 28–22 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in an NFC divisional-round game. On Thursday, that snow sold out.
"100 fans were able to get their hands on snow from Lincoln Financial Field's playing surface. It was collected after the win, carefully preserved and authenticated to allow fans to have a piece of Eagles history," Brooke Destra of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote Thursday afternoon.
Each pint cost $50, and fans are encourage to keep the snow frozen.
There appears to be a slight chance of snow again Sunday for Philadelphia's NFC championship showdown with the Washington Commanders, so the possibility exists that the snow may not be so one-of-a-kind a week from now.