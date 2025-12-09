Eagles Fans Rip Jalen Hurts After Horrific Showing on ‘Monday Night Football’
Jalen Hurts was awful Monday night and Eagles fans were not happy about it.
During the course of a 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers, Hurts authored one of the worst performances by a quarterback we’ve seen this season. Philadelphia’s signal-caller was responsible for five turnovers and was on his back foot all night.
He wound up completing 21 of 40 passes for 240 yards, with no touchdowns, four interceptions, and a fumble. He also ran the ball four times for eight yards. Perhaps most upsetting for the team’s fans were the number of open throws he missed. Hurts’s no-touchdown, five-turnover performance came along with a passer rating of 31.2. That’s not a typo.
Eagles fans and the NFL world were all over Hurts. Even Jason Kelce couldn’t believe it.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense are struggling
With the loss to the Chargers, the Eagles are now 8-5 and are on a three-game losing streak. They are struggling through a power outage on offense. While Hurts entered Week 14 with only two interceptions on the season, he’s now up to six and nine total turnovers. He has clearly regressed after leading the team to a Super Bowl title last season.
Saquon Barkley is also not the same player he was in 2024. While he busted out a 20-carry, 122-yard performance on Monday night, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has only topped 100 yards in a game twice this season. Philadelphia’s offense has fallen asleep in 2025.
Hurts is now completing 64.7% of his passes on the season, down from 68.7% a year ago. He’s also averaging 7.2 yards per attempt, down from 8.0 last season.
Across the board, things are a mess for the Eagles. They need to figure things out quickly, or they may not even make the playoffs.