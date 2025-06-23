Eagles' Jalen Hurts Pens Children's Book to Be Released Next Year
Super Bowl champion and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has penned his very own children's book, the Birds star announced in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon.
Better Than a Touchdown follows a young boy named Jalen, who is devastated to learn his school's football team has been cut at the start of the year. But with some help from his friends, Jalen thinks he might have what it takes to save the day.
"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book and I'm blessed to say that dream has now become a reality with Better Than a Touchdown," Hurts said in the video shared to social media.
He added separately, per the Eagles' team website: "Some of the most valuable lessons I've brought into my adult life were passed down to me during childhood, like the importance of doing something bigger than yourself. I'm excited to share some of that wisdom with a new generation of kids in Better Than a Touchdown. I hope this book strikes a chord of resilience, encourages self-belief, and resonates with not only kids, but teachers, mentors, and parents!"
The book, for which illustrations are provided by Nneka Myers, will be released March 10, 2026.
What can't this guy do?