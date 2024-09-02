Eagles Release Statement Over Counterfeit Kamala Harris Ads Seen in Philadelphia
Folks in Philadelphia may have noticed some strange Kamala Harris advertisements plastered around the city, in which an animated depiction of the Democratic presidential candidate could be seen wearing an Eagles uniform.
The ad claimed that Harris was "the official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" and included a link to philadelphiaeagles.com/vote.
The link functions and directs users to a page on the Eagles' website, though that web page does not list Harris as the official candidate of the team anywhere on the site. The site instead lists various important dates regarding voter registration and in-person voting.
The ads, which could be seen at locations such as local bus stops, were shared across social media by some perplexed fans. After the advertisements made the rounds online, the Eagles released a statement in order to clear the air, saying the organization was not behind the ads and were actively working to have them removed.
"We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed," said the statement from the team on Monday.
It's not immediately clear who created or paid for the advertisements, though the organization was quick to nip any connection to the ads in the bud.