Cameras Catch Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Warming Up for Super Bowl Hours Early

You don't have to get ready if you stay ready.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott on Dec 29, 2024.
Jake Elliott isn't rushing his Super Bowl prep.

Ahead of Sunday's big game, cameras caught the Philadelphia Eagles kicker getting some extra reps in at Caesars Superdome as early as five hours before kickoff.

Take a look at that moment, captured by NBC's John Clark, CBS' Jeff Kerr, and 94WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks, below:

It's understandable why Elliott wants to get in a bit of extra practice before the contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. While normally pretty reliable, the 30-year-old kicker has missed three extra-point attempts and one field-goal attempt during the Eagles' three playoff games. He also split the uprights on just 1-of-7 attempts from at least 50 yards during the regular season.

It was an out-of-character run for him, for sure, but hopefully, Elliott can use his past Super Bowl experience to hone it in before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

