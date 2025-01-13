Eagles' Linebacker Nakobe Dean Posts Uplifting Message After Knee Injury Ends Postseason
He might be out for the playoffs, but Nakobe Dean is keeping things positive.
The Philadelphia Eagles linebacker shared an uplifting and optimistic message to his Instagram story on Monday, after it was reported that the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers would sideline him for the remainder of the postseason.
"Ima be back better than ever," Dean wrote on social media, alongside what is used as the "prayer" emoji. "God got me. But for rn job not finished."
Dean suffered the injury while tackling Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in the second quarter of Sunday's wild-card game. He later left the locker room on crutches and with a knee brace. On Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that the linebacker tore his patellar tendon.
Unfortunately for the Birds, Dean was having an excellent go of it before getting hurt, racking up 128 total tackles, one interception, and three sacks across the 2024 regular season. Now, rehab for the injury could keep him out into the start of 2025.
“You hate that,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said Sunday night. “[Dean is] a pivotal piece to our defense and he’ll be missed. I’m praying for a speedy recovery.”
The Eagles will see what their Dean-less defense can do come Sunday, Jan. 19, when they'll take on either the Minnesota Vikings or the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. ET.