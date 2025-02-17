Eagles’ Mekhi Becton Shows Off Awesome New Super Bowl LIX Tattoo
In this story:
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans just over a week ago and they have since been having all kinds of fun celebrating their latest championship.
While last Friday's parade was an unforgettable day for everyone involved, Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton became the latest player to get a tattoo that will allow him to always remember their victory on the biggest stage in the sport.
Becton, who shared a special moment with his son right after the win, showed off his new ink over the weekend, posting these two photos on Instagram.
Now that's a pretty cool tattoo and a great way to celebrate the Super Bowl win.
More From Around the NFL
Published