SI

Eagles’ Mekhi Becton Shows Off Awesome New Super Bowl LIX Tattoo

Andy Nesbitt

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans just over a week ago and they have since been having all kinds of fun celebrating their latest championship.

While last Friday's parade was an unforgettable day for everyone involved, Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton became the latest player to get a tattoo that will allow him to always remember their victory on the biggest stage in the sport.

Becton, who shared a special moment with his son right after the win, showed off his new ink over the weekend, posting these two photos on Instagram.

Now that's a pretty cool tattoo and a great way to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL