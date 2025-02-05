Eagles Rookie Had Perfect Answer to Awkward Question About Team's Last Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking forward to their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in New Orleans, where they will attempt to avenge their loss to Patrick Mahomes & Co. that they suffered just two years ago.
Playing in the Super Bowl is a huge deal for every player, but especially for rookies who are fortunate enough to make it to one of the biggest stages in all of sports in just their first year.
Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell will be doing that on Sunday, as the No. 22 pick in last April's NFL draft won't have to wait long at all to play for his first championship.
That didn't stop one reporter from asking Mitchell a very awkward question during the team's media session on Tuesday.
Reporter: "How have you grown from the last Super Bowl?"
Mitchell: “To the last Super Bowl? I wasn’t here, so…”
Yikes.
Sunday can't get here soon enough.