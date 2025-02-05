SI

Eagles Rookie Had Perfect Answer to Awkward Question About Team's Last Super Bowl

He handled this very well.

Andy Nesbitt

Eagles rookie DB Quinyon Mitchell will be playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday.
Eagles rookie DB Quinyon Mitchell will be playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday. / @PHLEaglesNation
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking forward to their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in New Orleans, where they will attempt to avenge their loss to Patrick Mahomes & Co. that they suffered just two years ago.

Playing in the Super Bowl is a huge deal for every player, but especially for rookies who are fortunate enough to make it to one of the biggest stages in all of sports in just their first year.

Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell will be doing that on Sunday, as the No. 22 pick in last April's NFL draft won't have to wait long at all to play for his first championship.

That didn't stop one reporter from asking Mitchell a very awkward question during the team's media session on Tuesday.

Reporter: "How have you grown from the last Super Bowl?"

Mitchell: “To the last Super Bowl? I wasn’t here, so…”

Yikes.

Sunday can't get here soon enough.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL