Eagles TE Had His First Career TD, and His Brother Had Such a Fired-Up Reaction
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra caught his first NFL career touchdown during Philly's 22–16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and perhaps no one was more excited than his brother.
Per Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Matt Breen, Nick Calcaterra was watching the game at the Lombard House, a Philly bar in Portland, Oregon, when the moment happened. Trailing 14-16 at the start of the fourth, Birds QB Jalen Hurts fired a pass to Grant, who was waiting in the end zone. Touchdown; the Eagles take the lead.
As soon as the ball hit Grant's hands, Nick jumped up, pumping his fists in the air as his fellow bar patrons screamed and pat him on the back. He seemed pretty speechless, but still managed to eke out a triumphant "F--- yes!" and a disbelieving "Oh my God" amidst the chaos.
Watch the heartwarming moment below:
The Eagles drafted Grant Calcaterra out of SMU in 2022, and he has started 12 of 43 career appearances. In 2024, he has caught 17 catches for 216 yards. Of course, Calcaterra's TD was instrumental in the Birds' victory, considering the final score (and the game) was much tighter than expected.