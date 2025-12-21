Eagles Win NFC East to Become Division's First Repeat Champ in Over Two Decades
Over the last two decades, each NFC East team has accomplished at least something of note. The Giants and Eagles have won two Super Bowls each; the Cowboys have racked up a slew of 10-win seasons; even the Commanders played for an NFC title a year ago.
However, since 2005, no NFC East team had won the division two years in a row—until Saturday.
Philadelphia wrapped up its second straight division title with a 29–18 road win over the fading Commanders, becoming the first NFC East team to repeat since it won four division titles in a row from 2001 to '04.
That stretch encompasses a number of historical quirks. When New York won the Super Bowl in 2007, Dallas won the division; the Giants then won the division in 2008 and lost in the playoffs to... the Eagles. New York followed its division title with a Super Bowl in 2011, only for Washington to win it the next year.
Philadelphia won the Super Bowl in 2017 and the NFC title in 2022, but both seasons were sandwiched between a quartet of Cowboys crowns. That will not be the case with the 2024 Super Bowl team, as the Eagles will play home postseason football once again.