After Howie Roseman Raves, Marcus Epps Delivers

PHILADELPHIA - It wasn't scripted on the same day it was announced that Wrestlemania 40 is coming to Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field in April of 2024 but things sure worked out nicely for Marcus Epps on Day 1 of Eagles training camp.

The fledgling starter was talked up by Howie Roseman pre-practice when the GM was asked about his safety group, the biggest perceived hole on the impressive roster that Roseman has assembled.

"When we talk about the safeties, a guy that we spent a lot of time talking about this offseason, was Marcus Epps. ... nobody works harder than Marcus," Roseman said. "Here is a guy who obviously last year played in a rotation with those guys [Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod], and you want your young players to step up and develop more of a role."

Once a walk-on in college at Wyoming, who developed as a sixth-round pick in Minnesota before becoming a waiver-wire pickup by the Eagles, Epps has slowly developed and at 26, is being asked to take the reins as a full-time starter for the first time.

On Wednesday, he made the play of the day from a defensive perspective when he undercut star tight end Dallas Goedert to intercept a Jalen Hurts pass in red-zone work.

Hurts was a little late on the throw but Epps showed impressive speed and range to make a play that veterans Anthony Harris and Jaquiski Tartt probably aren't going to make at this stage of their careers.

Harris did some limited individual work on Wednesday as he continues to ramp up from a recent bout with COVID and Tartt, who wasn't brought into until mid-June started with second-team work.

It was Epps and K'Von Wallace handling the back end for Jonathan Gannon and while one day is one day, the early returns weren't bad.

Roseman admitted the Eagles need to see more from Wallace but the expectations are clear with Epps.

"That's why we have a player development program and these coaches. With Epps and the veteran guys we have, plus we have a couple young players in that group, K'Von needs to take a bigger step, we brought in some young players as well behind those guys," Roseman assessed alluding to Jared Mayden and undrafted rookie free agent Reed Blankenship.

The Eagles aren't ready to hand anything to Epps but he is being given the opportunity to run with the baton.

"It's like every position," Roseman said of safety. "We'll evaluate it and constantly be on the lookout to improve the roster. Team building is a constant thing here. I don't know that I feel content at any position that I would say, ‘Hey, we're good.’"