PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones on a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI.

The Eagles then confirmed the deal on Friday morning.

Jones, 32, has significant NFL experience, most of it with the New England Patriots, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016. It's not the typical Eagles signing considering Jones' age and experience level but the idea of competency in support of All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell outside was clearly on GM Howie Roseman's mind.

The forst domino was luring the talented Rig Woolen from Seattle as an upgrade over vetern CB2 Adoree' Jackson.

On the surface, Jones, a speedy Georgia native who spent nine seasons with the Pats before moving to the Washington Commanders last season, will slide in as the CB3 behind Mitchell and Woolen, a role Isaiah Rodgers handled well in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX-winning season in 2024 before departing to Minnesota in free agency.

At 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, Jones seems best-suited for work in the slot but has proven savvy and experienced enough to handle the boundary corner effectively. Last season with the Commanders, 413 of Jones' 523 defensive snaps were at outside corner.

The projection is an efficient CB3 again, albeit an older one, replicating when Rodgers, another slot-sized body who excels outside, filled in admirably when needed behind Darius Slay and Mitchell.

Jackson did stabilize things in the second half of last season, but the Eagles obviously wanted upgrades to better supplement Mitchell on the outside.

Improving The Depth

Cornerback Kelee Ringo goes through a drill during an Eagles OTA practice on June 3, 2025. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The cornerback depth proved sparse last season with Kelee Ringo struggling, and both trade pickup Jakorian Bennett and rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams failing to gain footholds.

Ringo still has significant value due to his special-teams acumen as a gunner, but Bennett and McWilliams figure to be fighting for their roster spots this summer.

Over his decade-long career Jones has played in 144 games with 78 starts, including seven for the Commanders last season, finishing 2025 with 41 tackles and five passes defended.

For his career, Jones has totaled 477 tackles, 55 pass breakups, and 11 interceptions during that span.