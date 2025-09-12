AJ Brown To Patriots? Colin Cowherd Thinks Eagles Trade Is ‘In Play’
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most dominant wide receivers in the National Football League.
That is, of course, in reference to AJ Brown. He’s one of the game’s best receivers and has helped to carry the Eagles’ passing offense since he joined the team ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He had 1,496 receiving yards in his first year in Philadelphia, 1,456 yards in his second season with the team, and had 1,079 yards last year while playing just 13 games.
Brown had just one catch in the Eagles’ season-opener and unsurprisingly that has led to a lot of chatter about his role with the team. It's way too early for massive takes. Especially based on a one-game sample size. But, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd had a bold take on the possibility of a trade involving Brown on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."
There's already some speculation out there about AJ Brown
"Keep an eye on Philadelphia and A.J. Brown," Cowherd said. "In the last 20 games, no one has run the ball more than Philadelphia. The soul of the offense is Saquon Barkley, the o-line, and Jalen Hurts. But, one target, to me, to AJ Brown, is not about catches. He wasn't even targeted. Remember, New England needs a No. 1. Mike Vrabel has worked with AJ Brown. What they need is somebody who can come in and produce. I think AJ Brown to New England is in play. I think what's also very clear is since last year's bye week, nobody has thrown the ball less than the Philadelphia Eagles."
Last year, there was a lot of speculation about the possibility of a deal involving Brown. Obviously, the team didn't make a move. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs with a title window that is wide open. Trading Brown right now wouldn't make too much sense from that perspective. There's always going to be chatter and speculation out there, but a trade involving Brown isn't something fans need to be worried about right now heading into Week 2.