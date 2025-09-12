Darius Slay Raises Eyebrows With Eagles Comment
The Philadelphia Eagles have played just one game so far this season and yet there has been enough chatter to make you think that the season has gone on for weeks.
Philadelphia has just one game under its belt and will play its second game on Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Over the last week, the Eagles have made a handful of moves.
The Eagles addressed the pass rush and running back room. Still, questions have remained about another position group for the team: cornerback. One person who knows the team well commented on the fact. Former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay spent the last five seasons in Philadelphia and was a star for the team. Now, Slay is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, he commented on the Eagles' cornerback play while speaking with former Pro Bowl corner Richard Sherman.
The former Eagles star commented on the loss
"Same old dogs, there's nothing but love," Slay said about the Eagles and the Philadelphia fans. "I love my boys. I love my fans.
"They had a tough night," Slay said about the outside corner spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. "They was getting a lot of stuff going on over there. I was over there watching. I was tuning in and I'm like, I'm glad to be where I'm at, but, man. Dang...We don’t fall too far from the tree. There aren’t too many of us (CBs) out there."
That sounds like someone who misses his old team.
Eagles fans are obviously familiar with Slay. He was the corner opposite of Mitchell last year and now there is a real question at the position. There's an argument that it could've made sense to run it back for one more season with Slay, but that's in the past at this point. Now, the Eagles need to make sure they can sort out the spot and they have plenty of time to do so. There has been one game played. There are 16 left to go and plenty of time to work it out.