Alshon Jeffery Reportedly Done for Season

The up-and-down season of Alshon Jeffery will end on a down note, with a report that he is expected to miss the final three regular season games after the Eagles receiver suffered a foot injury early in the second quarter of Monday night’s 23-17 overtime win against the New York Giants.

The nature of the injury isn’t clear. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday afternoon that he was waiting on one more test result later in the day before determining a course of action.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Pederson won’t meet again with reporters until Friday. By then, Jeffery could be placed on Injured Reserve, where he would join teamamte DeSean Jackson, who played in just one full game this year.

Jeffery’s season ends with 43 catches for 490 yards, four touchdown receptions, and one touchdown run. He played in 10 games missing one with a calf injury and two others with an ankle injury.

It’s his lowest production totals since his rookie season in 2012 with the Chicago Bears when he played in 10 games and had 26 catches for 367 yards.

Jeffery, who will turn 30 on Valentine’s Day, didn’t seem happy these past two weeks, refusing to talk with reporters and he is believed to be one of the anonymous sources who, earlier this season, took verbal shots at quarterback Carson Wentz via ESPN reporter Josina Anderson.

The Eagles may have wanted to move on from Jeffery in the offseason, perhaps finding a trade partner to absorb his large salary. This injury will make that difficult.

Jeffery will count $15.4 million against their 2020 salary cap. If the Eagles choose to release him prior to June 1, they would save $10.6 million on the salary cap, but be stuck with $26.1 million in dead money.

The open roster spot that would be created once the receiver goes on Injured Reserve would need to be filled by a receiver since the Eagles are woefully short on them.

They have just Nelson Agholor, Greg Ward, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on the 53-man roster.

Agholor missed Monday’s game with a knee injury and Pederson said Agholor’s status for practice this week is “still up in the air.”

The Eagles could fill Jeffery’s roster spot with one of three receivers on the practice squad: Marken Michel, Robert Davis or Marcus Green. Or the team could outside and maybe bring back Jordan Matthews for a second stint this season and a fourth return overall.

There isn’t much on the free agent market that would generate much excitement for fans or production to the team, unless the Eagles decide to tangle themselves up in the Antonio Brown situation.

Either way a roster move will come sometime this week. Maybe even two receivers will be added if the team decides to open another roster spot by releasing another player.