Analyst Predicts Eagles To Release Veteran QB
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few days away from having to trim down the roster to 53 players.
The National Football League's annual roster cut-down day is on August 26th and we've already seen teams around the league get a head start on the decision making process. The Eagles have their final preseason game on Friday night against the New York Jets and then we will likely see cuts start to trickle in bunches.
It's going to be an interesting few days, to say the least. With that being said, fans should specifically have their eyes on the quarterback room right now. Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee are the No. 1 and No. 2 options for the team. Rookie Kyle McCord and veteran Dorian Thompson-Robinson are two guys fighting for spots on the roster. Who will win one, though? The Sporting News' Matt Reed predicted that it won't be Thompson-Robinson and he instead will be released over the next few days.
Who will be the next to go as the Eagles trim down the roster?
"Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Quarterback)," Reed said. "When a team has a quarterback like Hurts it's hardly a worry at the position, but the Birds also have one of the most discussed backups in the league as well. Tanner McKee's emergence makes it really difficult for any QB, especially Thompson-Robinson to get any major action in training camp.
"Unfortunately for the former Cleveland Browns signal caller, DTR has even been outplayed by ex-Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, which doesn't bode well for his chances to make the team."
This has been a popular prediction throughout the offseason so far since the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia selected McCord after a prolific 2024 season. Neither McCord nor Thompson-Robinson have much of a pathway to playing time in Philadelphia this season any way, but it still will be interesting to see over the next few days how the Eagles decide to structure the room. Thompson-Robinson came over to Philadelphia this offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. Could he be a trade candidate now?