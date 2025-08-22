Eagles Have Two Potential Overnight Stars
The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their Super Bowl title defense in under two weeks.
Philadelphia is just 13 days away from raising its second Super Bowl banner as it begins the 2025 National Football League season at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles will raise the banner at Lincoln Financial Field in one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory.
It will be a historic night. Surely, it will be nice for all of the returners who were on the team last season. But, it will also be an opportunity for Eagles fans to get their first look at Philadelphia rookies taking the field for the first time in Eagles jerseys.
Last year, the Eagles were fortunate enough to have not just one, but two impact rookies right away in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Heading into the 2025 season, there is at least a chance that Philadelphia has two more star rookies on its hands. That is, of course, in reference to linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Andrew Mukuba.
Eagles fans should be excited about Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba
Last year, Mitchell quickly burst onto the scene and DeJean followed when he got healthy. Now, both are on the NFL's annual top-100 player list heading into the campaign.
Campbell and Mukuba have shown in a small sample that they could be this year's version. Campbell returned to the field sooner than initially expected and has gotten reps with the first team. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has praised him throughout camp -- although he isn't always willing to hand out high marks. The same can be said about Mukuba. The young safety has dealt with injuries throughout camp, which is the biggest concern for him right now. But, when he hit the field for preseason, he immediately made an impact with an interception and fumble recovery.
You saw what Zack Baun was able to do in Fangio's system last year. Campbell was projected as top 10 talent in the NFL Draft and now gets to run alongside the First-Team All-Pro. These two are going to have opportunities and if all goes well, they could both be in the mix for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award by the season's end.