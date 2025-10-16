Anonymous Eagles Player Sounds Alarm After Back-To-Back Losses
Things aren't going perfectly for the Philadelphia Eagles right now.
Philadelphia has lost two straight games but the drama has been building since before the team even lost its first game this season. When the Eagles were sitting at 4-0, most of the noise around the team was negative. Most headlines about the Eagles revolved around the sluggish offense or struggles at cornerback rather than the fact that the reigning Super Bowl champs began their season by beating the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With two straight losses now, things have gotten even more negative. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that he spoke to an anonymous Eagles player and they likened the season to this point to the 2023 campaign when the wheels fell off and Philadelphia imploded down the stretch.
The Eagles are struggling right now
"I was at the game against the (New York Giants) on Thursday night and definitely sensed concern," Fowler said. "One player told me that this is starting to feel like the 2023 meltdown all over again (when Philadelphia lost five of its last six games), and the team needs to use this week to figure things out and avoid a full-blown repeat. Right tackle Lane Johnson, whose words carry weight, told reporters that the offense felt predictable. The issue is pretty clear: The Eagles aren't dominating in the running game the way they did a year ago."
In 2023, the Eagles were the talk of the league at one point. Philadelphia was 10-1 to begin the season and then everything flipped for the negative. The Eagles finished the season with an 11-6 record in second place in the NFC East and then were upset in the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles used the struggles down the stretch in 2023 and reloaded adding guys like Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton. Philadelphia also drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and turned it around all the way to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia's championship window is wide open with the talent on the roster. But, could internal issues change that?
