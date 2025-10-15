Patriots Legends Want Eagles WR AJ Brown
How will the Philadelphia Eagles handle the upcoming 2025 National Football League trade deadline?
The trade deadline is scheduled for November 4th and because we are just a few weeks away, discourse around the league has started to pick up exponentially about potential deals. Teams have either five or six games under their belt at this point in the season heading into Week 7. There are teams that probably had high hopes for the season that are now finding themselves in danger of becoming sellers, like the New Orleans Saints. There are other teams, like the Indianapolis Colts, that have shocked the NFL world this year in a more positive way.
The Eagles find themselves atop the NFC East standings with a 4-2 record, but are riding a two-game losing streak. Philadelphia was 4-0 to begin the season with wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles have losses against the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants.
Trade discourse is picking up across the NFL
It's been a roller coaster of a season so far, but the Eagles are in first place and control their own destiny. The Eagles already have been active in the trade market and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the team is already "lurking" with the deadline a few weeks away.
The Eagles surely will find someone to add, but with the offense struggling, there has been chatter about AJ Brown's future with the team as well. It doesn't seem likely by any means that the Eagles are going to trade Brown. But, there was already speculation around the league about Brown before the last two losses and now it's only picking up steam even more with the passing offense struggling.
One team that seems to always be mentioned when Brown's name is mentioned in trade buzz is the New England Patriots. He has a connection to the head coach over in New England in Mike Vrabel as the two spent time together with the Tennessee Titans. On Wednesday, former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski joined in on the chatter while speaking to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."
"Another darkhorse everyone has been talking about is A.J. Brown obviously, but that’s been news for a long time now, going to the Patriots since he's such a big Patriots fan as well," Gronkowski said. "You saw that when he got (Julian Edelman's) and (Tom Brady's) jersey in the offseason. A wide receiver and a big-time player. I'm not just talking just trading for a slightly average guy, they've got to make a splash if they do make a trade and they can't overpay either. It just has to be fair."
This topic clearly isn't going away, despite the Eagles not showing any clear interest in any sort of deal. Gronkowski isn't even the only former Patriots star to talk about the possibility of Brown going to New England this week. Fellow former star Ty Law recently made the pitch himself while joining "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI.
"Absolutely bring him,” Law said. “If you can get A.J. Brown and pair him with Stefon Diggs, bring him. A.J. Brown knows what he’s doing. He knows he just got that new contract guaranteed, a lot of money. And if you look at it, it’s like, ‘Hey, every receiver wants the ball.’ So he’s not doing anything that no other receiver would do in the same position, you know?"
Regardless, an Eagles-Patriots trade shouldn't be considered likely by any means right now.