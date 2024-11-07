Another Weapon Will Be Ready For Eagles in Clash Vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Not many players like to play two games in just five days. Dallas Goedert isn’t one of them, not this year, anyway, not after the Eagles tight end missed the last three games with a balky hamstring.
“It’s really exciting for me,” he said on Wednesday as the Eagles prepare for a road trip to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Sunday then host the Commanders on Thursday night. “I’ve been out for three weeks, so to play two games in five days is exciting. I’ll take that.”
Does he worry his hamstring won’t hold up?
“Nah,” he said. “I feel like my hamstring’s good. I take care of it. We’ll be good. I’ll monitor it throughout the week.”
Barring a setback this week, Goedert will return to the lineup for the first time since injuring his hamstring on the third play of the game against the Brown on Oct. 13.
“This was like the latest I wanted to be back,” he said. “Obviously, I would’ve loved to be back last week in the Kelly greens and suit up for that. This was the game we knew for sure that I would be good, and we’re tracking in the right direction.”
The Eagles have gone 3-0 without Goedert, and have won four straight overall to get to 6-2. Even without him, the offense still got production form the tight end position, with Grant Calcaterra stepping up in the pass game and Jack Stoll proving a solid punch in the running attack.
In Goedert's absence, Calcaterra made 13 catches, counting the game against Cleveland since Goedert lasted just three plays in that game, for 160 yards.
“He did really well,” said Goedert of Calcaterra. “He definitely took advantage of his opportunity, and I’m hoping now with what he did, the 12 personnel with me and him, our package, can grow, and we can get a little more pass game out of it while continuing the run game that we’ve had in the past.
“He took advantage of his opportunity. He played really well. I’m happy for him because he showed a lot of people what he can do.”
What Goedert has done well is help the tush push succeed. He is one of the "push" players when Jalen Hurts takes the snap. In last week's 28-23 win over the Jaguards, the play was stopped cold three times.
Even with the return of that element, it will be interesting to see how the offense incorparates their star tight end back into the mix of an offense that has been rolling since he got injured.
“It’ll be cool this week to see how we can get everybody involved,” said Hurts. “Obviously, having Dallas back is a big piece and a big component for us. And we’re all excited about that.”
