Ex-Eagles Star Calls Team Out: ‘Same Mistakes After 14 Weeks’

The Philadelphia Eagles are smack dab in the middle of their coldest streak of the season so far.

Philadelphia has lost three straight games and is now preparing to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. If there ever was a time to need a get-right game, it would be now. Philadelphia has lost three straight and only topped 20 points once over that stretch. The Eagles scored 21 points against the Dallas Cowboys, 15 points against the Chicago Bears, and 19 points against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A tough stretch, to say the least. The Raiders will enter the showdown with a 2-11 record, so Philadelphia should be able to do some good things, although one of Las Vegas' wins was against the 11-2 New England Patriots.

The Eagles are in the middle of a tough run

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of Monday's loss against Los Angeles, a lot has been said about the team. Some have tossed the blame on Jalen Hurts for his turnovers or AJ Brown for his drops. Some have put it on the coaching staff. Former Eagles Pro Bowler Seth Joyner weighed in and said he thinks it's the players right now, not the coaching staff, that is the issue.

"You see change as the season goes along," Joyner said on 94WIP Sports Radio. "We just haven't seen the change. Each and every week, the coach steps to the podium and parrots the same thing, 'We've got to do this. We've got to do that. We've got to do this better. It starts with me, I've got to take the blame.'

"I think at the end of the day when it comes to players, I think that we've evolved in how we deal with players in a way that ultimately takes some of the blame away from them. Because the coach will stand at the podium and say I've got to coach better, do better, look at the film. All of these excuses. You've got grown men making millions of dollars making the same mistakes over 14 weeks. You want to point to the coaches? It makes no sense to me."

Joyner was a three-time Pro Bowler throughout his own 13-year NFL career. Eight of those seasons came as a member of the Eagles to go along with stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos. This is a guy who has been around the block and has seen plenty.

Kevin Patullo and Nick Sirianni have both gotten a lot of heat this season. That is especially true with Patullo as of late, but what if the coaching isn't the problem? What if the players ae more at fault?

At the end of the day, it wouldn't change too much. The Eagles have lost three straight games and they show up in the standings all the same, whether it is a player's fault, a coach's fault, or both. There likely isn't one person or even side more at fault than the other. Sirianni preaches that football is the ultimate team game. You win or lose together. That is true. With four games left, the goal should be coming together for one more run and see what happens.

