Are The Eagles Too Young On Defense?
PHILADELPHIA - In a young man’s game, the Philadelphia Eagles produced the top-ranked defense in the NFL last season en route to a Super Bowl championship by leaning into the inexperienced demographic.
Then-rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were among the top cornerbacks in football, and edge rusher Jalyx Hunt was a solid contributor during Philadelphia's playoff run. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Moro Ojomo took significant steps forward in Year 2 of their careers, while third-year players Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis played well and developed into defensive leaders.
Mixed in, however, was serious veteran leadership led by 15-year veteran defensive end Brandon Graham and six-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, alongside proven commodities on the edge, Josh Sweat, defensive tackle, Milton Williams, CB, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Avonte Maddox, and LB Oren Burks.
The average age for Vic Fangio’s projected 2025 defense dips under 24 if you project Kelee Ringo at cornerback, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at linebacker, and Drew Mukuba at safety.
The oldest starter is expected to be All-Pro LB Zack Baun at 28, and of the 40 defenders assembled on the 90-man roster heading to training camp, only one has reached 30, veteran slot corner Parry Nickerson, who is a long shot to make the initial 53-man roster.
Barring a late addition, veteran free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson, set to turn 30 on Sept. 18, is likely going to be the oldest defensive player on that initial 53.
The leaders of each position room are expected to be Smith (24), Davis (25), Dean (24), and Reed Blankenship (26).
On the surface that seems a little too young.
“It happened to be that the young guys were the guys last year,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re excited about the young group of guys that we have in this year. … To say to a guy, ‘Hey, you have this job because you’re young.’ We’re not doing what’s best for the team. Now [if] you’re saying to a guy, ‘Hey, go compete your butt off to win your job.’ That’s what’s best for the football team.”
What Sirianni is describing is a meritocracy, but many of the veteran, experienced safeguards that were in place last season are now not in play.
“We owe it to play our best guys and sometimes young guys win and sometimes veterans win,” said Sirianni. “But I always owe it to the team to play the best guys. I think we all think that way.”
It’s now baked in that the best guys this year have to be young.