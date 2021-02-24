Avonte Maddox Getting Raise as Eagles Make Cuts

Trying to get into salary cap compliance, Philly has parted ways with 2 veteran WRs, but the CB will get a big bump in pay due to NFL's collective bargaining agreement

It’s two steps forward and one step back for the Eagles as they begin whittling salary to get into compliance with the NFL’s cap floor of $180 million.

DeSean Jackson was officially released on Monday and Alshon Jeffery will be cut once the league’s new year begins on March 17.

Both players will be designated as post June 1 cuts, which will save more money for the Eagles and require less of a cap hit.

Releasing the two veteran receivers will bring the Eagles to about $42M still over the cap.

That was before the Avonte Maddox raise kicks in.

Yes, Maddox’s 2021 salary will jump to $2.1M, up from the $750,000 he made last year. This season will be the final year on the Maddox’s rookie contract.

The raise in pay is based on the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement that ensures proven performance escalators for players who were drafted between rounds three and seven and signed to the typical four-year rookie contracts.

Maddox, a fourth round pick in 2018, played 52 percent of the Eagles’ snaps as a rookie, 50 percent in 2019, and, after dealing with some injuries, 46 percent last year.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, if players play 35 percent or more snaps in at least two of their first three seasons, they qualify for an increased base salary in their fourth and final season.

Right now, Maddox he is viewed as the starter opposite Darius Slay, but that is subject to change as the Eagles are expected to retool their roster with virtually an entire new coaching staff in place, led by head coach Nick Sirianni.

More cuts and restructures are expected over the next couple of weeks, with the expectation being that defensive tackle Malik Jackson, the team’s free agent prize just two years ago becoming the next casualty.

A post June 1 release designation for Jackson would save the Eagles $2M against the cap, which is the same amount the team will save by cutting Jeffery.

