Bill Cowher Offers Praise for Jalen Hurts

The Eagles are off on Sunday with a bye in Week 7, but that didn’t stop one pregame show from talking about them.

More specifically, about Jalen Hurts, who rang the bell prior to Saturday night’s Sixer game, though it didn’t help the Sixers as they fell to 0-3.

The Eagles quarterback was praised by former coach and NFL on CBS analyst Bill Cowher on 'That Other Pregame Show' on CBS Sports Network when Bill Cowher spoke about Hurts.

Cowher spoke about something Hurts’ coaches and teammates have long talked about – the intangible of leadership.

“The biggest thing is you see him after a game and downplaying these victories, he’s a leader,” said Cowher. “He’s a leader in the locker room, a guy you look up to and you know that he’s probably the first one in and the last one to leave. He keeps everything in perspective and he’s making sure we stay focused on the prize and don’t get caught up with the emotional rollercoaster (of) success and failure.

“He epitomizes that to a tee. I’ve been so impressed with Jalen Hurts with not what he’s done on the field but more importantly the messaging that has taken place after games and even before games.”

Here is the clip from Cowher on 'That Other Pregame Show'

It’s been a long time since Cowher coached the Pittsburgh Steelers. His final year was 2006, but it’s interesting to note that Pittsburgh could have had Hurts in the 2020 draft.

It was clear by then that Ben Roethlisberger’s days were winding down. The QB had turned 38 prior to that draft and was coming back from an injury the previous season that saw him play in just two games.

Instead of trying to find an eventual replacement, the Steelers chose a receiver from Notre Dame, Chase Claypool, with the 49th overall pick.

Imagine where the Steelers might be now had they taken Hurts four picks before the Eagles grabbed him at No. 53.

Pittsburgh will see him up close in Week 8 when they visit Lincoln Financial Field for a 1 p.m. game.

