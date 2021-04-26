BIRDS 365 - Derrick Gunn and Jeff McLane Talk Eagles Draft

Two well-respected Eagles reporters open up draft week by taking about the franchise's process.

PHILADELPHIA - Jody McDonald and John McMullen kick off NFL draft week by welcoming two of the most well-respected Eagles reporters in Derrick Gunn and Jeff McLane.

Gunn discusses his role on his upcoming "Draft Takes" Show for JAKIB Media as well as a deep dive on what went on with Carson Wentz in the Eagles' locker room.

Jalen Hurts' natural leadership skills and Nick Sirianni's passion are also tackled by Gunn and the former NBC Sports Philadelphia mainstay also puts on his reporter's cap pointing Philadelphia to either cornerback or receiver on Thursday night.

McLane dives into his Philadelphia Inquirer reporting on the Eagles' draft process explaining the dichotomy between Howie Roseman and the other organizational aspects contributing information to the draft board: the scouting staff, analytics department, coaching staff, and even owner Jeffery Lurie.

McLane takes you inside the Eagles' debates on Justin Jefferson and Jalen Reagor as well as Hurts vs. Jeremy Chinn but explains why DK Metcalf wasn't an option back in 2019.

As for the upcoming draft, McLane expressed the uncertainty around the league and give his educated guess on who the Eagles' first-round pick will be.

