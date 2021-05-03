BIRDS 365: Paul Domowitch and SI.com's Conor Orr

The guys break down the NFL Draft with the Inquirer's Paul Domowitch and SI's Conor Orr

PHILADELPHIA - The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rear-view and we take a deep dive into the Eagles' haul with the Philadelphia Inquirer's Paul Domowitch.

The dean of the Eagles' beat Domo gives his thought on DeVonta Smith, the all-important Day 2 of the process which will likely define the draft in the year's to come plus the thought process behind some of the Day 3 selections and why sixth-rounder JaCoby Stevens might be the best of the bunch.

The Philadelphia Hall of Fame voter and presenter also gives an update on Eric Allen and Seth Joyner when it comes to getting the gold jacket and explains why former coach Dick Vermeil may be the next in line.

In Hour 2 Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated joins the show to break down the NFC East drafts as a whole, the interesting dichotomy of the Eagles-Cowboys trade and the maneuvering between the Birds and the Giants.

Orr also gives the Cleveland Browns an early gold star, discusses how the QB market broke, the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, and gives an interesting look at what Kellen Mond did to race up the draft board.

