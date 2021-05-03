Philadelphia Eagles home
BIRDS 365: Paul Domowitch and SI.com's Conor Orr

The guys break down the NFL Draft with the Inquirer's Paul Domowitch and SI's Conor Orr
PHILADELPHIA - The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rear-view and we take a deep dive into the Eagles' haul with the Philadelphia Inquirer's Paul Domowitch.

The dean of the Eagles' beat Domo gives his thought on DeVonta Smith, the all-important Day 2 of the process which will likely define the draft in the year's to come plus the thought process behind some of the Day 3 selections and why sixth-rounder JaCoby Stevens might be the best of the bunch.

The Philadelphia Hall of Fame voter and presenter also gives an update on Eric Allen and Seth Joyner when it comes to getting the gold jacket and explains why former coach Dick Vermeil may be the next in line.

In Hour 2 Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated joins the show to break down the NFC East drafts as a whole, the interesting dichotomy of the Eagles-Cowboys trade and the maneuvering between the Birds and the Giants.

Orr also gives the Cleveland Browns an early gold star, discusses how the QB market broke, the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, and gives an interesting look at what Kellen Mond did to race up the draft board.

You can listen to the May 3 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

