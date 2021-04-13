BIRDS365: Sheil Kapadia, Brandon Lee Gowton Stop by on April 13

Your daily dose of Eagles talk welcomes Sheil Kapadia to discuss The Athletic's recent expose on the team's fall from grace in the aftermath of Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday's edition of BIRDS365 welcomes Sheil Kapadia to the program to discuss the expose he and his colleagues, Zach Berman, and Bo Wulf, did on the Eagles' fall from grace from Super Bowl LII champions to a four-win team in 2020.

The trio's well-reported article for The Athletic, which was released on Monday morning, paints an image of a franchise rife with paranoia and infighting inside various departments within the team's facility at NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia.

Sheil discusses Jeffrey Lurie's Tuesday meetings with Doug Pederson, the communications problem between the analytics and football sides of the organization, along with the new coaching staff and what they will be facing.

Also discussed is the shift in Lurie's behavior from the Andy Reid era to the modern era and the effect Carson Wentz's poor play has on the entire organization.

In Hour 2, Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton gave his take on the disconnect in the front office and if Philadelphia really believes in Jalen Hurts or is already looking forward to 2022.

Other topics discussed include why grading Howie Roseman on a curve this offseason needs some context and the Eagles are almost surely taking a quarterback in this month's draft: where will that be?

Plus, Jody McDonald and John McMullen give the latest on Zach Ertz.

Check out the April 13, 2021, show in its entirety right here:

