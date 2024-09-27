Blockbuster Proposal Lands Ex-Eagles Star With Cardinals
There could be at least one major shakeup on the way in the National Football League.
The National Football League trade deadline will come and pass, and with each passing week, it seems more and more likely that former Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick could be wearing a new jersey soon. He hasn't technically worn his current jersey with the New York Jets as he is holding out, but another move could be coming.
Reddick wants a new deal, and it doesn't seem like the Jets are going to give him it. Because of this, Bleacher Report has ranked Reddick as the top trade candidate pretty much each week of the young season. There's a chance he could stick around in New York, but Kristopher Knox called the Arizona Cardinals a top landing spot.
"Jets edge-rusher Haason Reddick remains in our top spot because a contract resolution between him and New York does not feel imminent," Knox said. "He wants a new deal, and the team isn't racing to give him one. Arizona would also be a logical landing spot for Reddick. The Cardinals have already lost pass-rusher B.J. Ojulari for the year (torn ACL), and head coach Jonathan Gannon previously coached Reddick as the Eagles defensive coordinator.
"The Cardinals ($23.7 million) and Lions ($31.5 million) both have the cap space to offer Reddick a new contract if that's what it takes to acquire him. Potential Suitors: Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals."
Reddick clearly is familiar with the Cardinals after spending the first four years of his career with the team. Maybe a reunion could be on the horizon.
