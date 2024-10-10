Browns' Assistant Made A Lasting Impression On The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Jim Schwartz was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator during the Doug Pederson era and that means he’s the only defensive chief in franchise history with a Super Bowl ring.
One of the more highly decorated defensive minds in the NFL, Schwartz spends his days in Cleveland now and put together the top defensive unit in the NFL last season, a group that allowed just 270.2 yards per game, the fewest in a season by any team since the 2014 Seattle Seahawks.
The sequel isn't going quite as well as injuries, tackling issues and an impotent offense has taken its toll and Schwartz will return to Philly Sunday with a 1-4 team but one with a respectable defense ranked 13th in the NFL.
He will be trying to slow down an Eagles offense that’s expected to get three of its best players back from injury – receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and right tackle Lane Johnson.
Schwartz’s final year in Philly was Jalen Hurts' first as a rookie second-round pick who played scout-team QB to help the defense.
“He’s always had a really good defense,” Hurts said when asked about Schwartz on Wednesday after practice. “He’s a really good coach. High energy. I know he holds his defense to a high standard.
“He coaches and kind of rubs off himself to others, a good swagger. A lot of respect for him. Obviously, the Browns got great players, a great front seven, they have a great defense led by a great coach.”
Star left tackle Jordan Mailata was in a similar situation as a developmental player who got to see how Schwartz ran his defense while helping them prepare.
Mailata also highlighted Schwartz’s presence.
“Jet rush, games, and Myles Garrett,” Mailata smiled when asked about Schwartz’s defense.
“I remember two things about Jim Schwartz,” Mailata continued.
One was about the sizzle.
“That man can dress, that's for sure. That man can dress. I thought he was the most suave-looking coach I've ever seen,” Mailata said. “... And he's easy to talk to. So funny. So funny."
A Georgetown product, Schwartz was teammates in college with famed comedian Jim Gaffigan, and the two remain friends to this day. Evidently iron sharpens iron when it comes to wit as well as football.
The other trait that stuck with Mailata was all substance.
“He came prepared every week,” Mailata said. “The passion that he instilled into the defense when I was here because I was on scout team [and] anytime we got one over on the defense on scout team, he will rip [the defense]. He was like [offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland]. He's the Stout of the defense.
The passion, wanting to put his players in the best positions that he can. That's what I remember.”