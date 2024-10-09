Eagles And Browns Have One Issue In Common
PHILADELPHIA - Tackling isn't just an issue with the Eagles.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is getting the same kinds of questions about the inability to tackle consistently in the leadup to Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles are the 22nd-ranked team in the NFL when it comes to tackling efficiency through their 2-2 start and that was enough of a struggle that head coach Nick Sirianni tweaked the tackling circuit drills at the start of practice to sharpen up technique and fundamentals.
The No. 22 number also means 10 teams have been bringing players down less effectively than Philadelphia. One of those is the 1-4 Browns, who are No. 31 in tackling efficiency ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders.
While most of the angst in Cleveland over the Browns' poor start begins and ends with struggling quarterback Deshaun Watson, reporters still found some time to ask Browns coach Kevin Stefanski how the heck they plan to handle Saquon Barkley, who already has 435 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 73 carries, a daunting 6.0 yards per rush.
"He’s outstanding. He’s a player that we have a ton of respect for," Stefanski said. "You know how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. He has a unique running style and how he jump cuts, but he also has the speed to hit that gear. I was with Adrian Peterson for a bunch of years. It reminds me of that type of style of running. But he’s a great player.”
The Browns have a total of 50 missed tackles through five games, a mind-numbing average of 10.0 per game. Starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been the main culprit with 9 missed tackles followed by cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. with 7.
The Eagles have missed 33 tackles in four games, an average 8.3 per contest with the trouble spots being safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) and Reed Blankenship being the top offenders (6).