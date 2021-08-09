Business of Winning Games Comes Down to a Healthy OL with Depth

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni is in the business of winning games.

Prior to Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Sirianni said the left tackle position won’t be decided by who was drafted higher. Obviously, that would give the victory to Andre Dillard, a first-round pick the Eagles traded up to land in 2019, and would make a loser of Jordan Mailata, who was a calculated flyer of pick in the seventh round of 2018.

“We don't care,” said Sirianni when asked about the competition to start between the two players. “At the end of the day, I'm judged on wins and losses, and I very well know that. So, we've got to play the guys that are most ready to play and give us the best chance to win.”

He said the same thing on Thursday when he was asked if owner Jeffrey Lurie has let him know that he wants an offense that throws the ball around the yard, not one that hands-off and runs for a few yards way too often.

“The only messaging that I've ever gotten from Mr. is: Do what you need to do to win games and I will support. Anything you need to get that done, I'm here to support you.”

One of the big ways for the Eagles to win is to keep the offensive line healthy. If anything was learned from a season ago, it’s that the team cannot function properly when injuries strike on the offensive front.

In the past two practices, the Eagles have done some shuffling up front, inserting Jack Driscoll at right guard and Sua Opeta at left guard, whereas it had been Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor lining up there while Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo heal their ailing hamstrings.

With Opeta and Driscoll moving in, Pryor has been seeing snaps at right tackle while Herbig has been getting center reps.

Seumalo, by the way, was listed as day-to-day, a new designation in Sunday night after being listed week-to-week previously. So, it appears he’s close to returning. Brooks has returned to some limited work, so he seems close as well.

“Matt Pryor’s had an excellent camp at right guard,” said center Jason Kelce. “Now he’s playing a little right tackle because when you’re a backup offensive lineman you have to play multiple spots. Same thing with Nate Herbig.

“Sua is an unbelievable physical player since the moment he’s been here. The big thing holding him back is just waiting for it all to click mentally and for him to take the right angle. We know what the playbook said with this specific look now what happens when that look isn’t what we’re expecting? You can see that kind of progression in him as a player.”

For Driscoll, the move to guard is something that is entirely new after spending his rookie season as a tackle and playing that position in the first week of camp.

“Jack, I haven’t played a whole lot of guard next to Jack,” said Kelce. “That was a new one for him the other day. Anyone who is new to playing guard matched up against Fletcher Cox, you’re always interested how he does, and I thought that Jack went in and battled his (butt) off. It was a good day for him especially for his first day doing it.”

First Sirianni, winning games will be determined first and foremost by the play of the offensive line, which, should it stay healthy, should be one of the team’s strengths.

