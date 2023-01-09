By-the-Numbers Recap of the Eagles' Historic Regular-Season

There were plenty of records and longtime firsts for a team that is now the top-seed in the NFC playoffs

There’s no question the Eagles' 2022 season was historic.

Now, comes part two of that season – the playoffs.

“It’s all 0-0 now,” said QB Jalen Hurts after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 22-16, to wrap up the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“We’ve worked really hard to be where we are now and we’ve overcome a lot. We’ve overcome a lot, we’ve been through a lot as a team and as individuals, and now we have an opportunity to do what we set out to do. It starts with all of us.”

There were plenty of records established and things that haven’t been done in the history of the franchise.

“This team has done some special things,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Some of the records that this team has had…Just a lot of great things that happened in the regular season. We understand that. We talked about that a lot this week. We talked a lot this week about (how) we should be confident.”

Before moving on to the playoffs, here’s a by-the-numbers recap of the regular season and just how special it was:

4 – Players in double-digit sacks, the first time in NFL history that has happened. Those four: Haason Reddick (16), Brandon Graham (11), Javon Hargrave (11), and Josh Sweat (11). All were career highs.

5 – Top seeds in the NFC playoffs this century, joining the teams from 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2017. The Eagles have now earned two No. 1 seeds over a five-year span with a different head coach/QB combo in each season.

10 – NFC East titles under Jeffrey Lurie’s ownership and the most by any division team since 2001.

14 – Number of wins, which is more than any other Eagles team ever produced. It also made head coach Nick Sirianni just the fourth coach since the 1970 mergers to win 14 games in their first or second season as a head coach, joining Jim Caldwell (2009 Colts), Mike Martz (2001 Rams), and George Seifert (twice, 1989-90 49ers).

32 – Rushing touchdowns are the fourth most in NFL single-season history trailing only the 1962 Packers (36), 1948 49ers (35), and 1976 Steelers (33). Still, the Eagles are the only team in NFL history to reach 25-plus rushing scores in consecutive seasons.

45.9% – A franchise record for third-down conversion rate, which was better than the previous best of 45.7% set in 2021.

67.8% - Red zone efficiency, which tops the previous high of 66.7% set in 2019.

70 – Sacks by the defense, just two short of tying the league mark set in 1984 by the Chicago Bears. Still, it broke the team record of 62 set in 1989 and is the most sacks from a team since 1989. It also ties for the third for the most sacks in a season in league history with the 1987 Bears. The 1989 Vikings had 71 sacks for second place.

.933 – Winning percentage of Jalen Hurts after the QB went 14-1 in games he played. At 24, he is the second youngest QB in NFL history to win 14 regular-season games behind only Dan Marino, who was 23 when he went 14-2 with the Dolphins in 1984.

95 – Catches for DeVonta Smith, which is a new single-season high for a wide receiver, breaking the mark of 88 held by Irving Fryar in 1996. It is the second most in team history behind tight end Zach Ertz’s 116 in 2018.

477 – Points scored, which is a new franchise record that broke the mark of 474 set in 2014. It includes a club record for most touchdowns (59), scrimmage TDs (57), and rushing TDs (32).

1,496 – Receiving yards for A.J. Brown, breaking the record held by Mike Quick, who had 1,409 in 1983.

