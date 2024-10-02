Eagles Today

Bye-Week Break Has Taken On Added Importance For The Eagles

Typically NFL teams don't like early bye weeks. The 2024 Eagles could be the exception.

John McMullen

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Fair or unfair Nick Sirianni is taking on water during the Eagles’ bye week after Philadelphia entered the dead period with an uninspiring performance in what’s become its personal house of horrors, Raymond James Stadium.

By now, Sirianni’s core values as a head football coach are well-documented – connect, compete, accountability, football IQ, and fundamentals.

Over the past week alone team captain Darius Slay was connecting more with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons than struggling teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles' idea of competing with the Buccaneers was rolling over for a belly pet, 15-year vet Brandon Graham felt he had to remind teammates that accountability isn’t a buzz word, football IQ evidently means untimely penalties, and fundamentals equals 15 missed tackles. 

In other words, it hasn’t gone well.

While early bye weeks are typically not preferred in the NFL, this is the rare instance where the quick break may help Philadelphia in multiple ways.

The most obvious is that arguably the team’s best three pure football players – receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and right tackle Lane Johnson – are set to return from injury after the bye week just as the schedule lightens up.

The Eagles are set to play struggling Cleveland at Lincoln Financial Field post-bye before traveling up the Jersey Turnpike for a matchup with the moribund New York Giants. From there it’s off to Cincinnati for the underachieving Bengals then home for Jacksonville, which is currently winless with Doug Pederson’s seats hotter than Sirianni’s.

You run that less-than-inspiring table and the Super Bowl entitlement returns for free with the next refill of mood stabilizers.

More so, unplugging for a few days from the almost toxic expectation-fueled environment that has become standard operating procedure in Philadelphia is equivalent to mental health days in the corporate world.

The Eagles could also use a little help from Major League Baeball’s Phillies who are set to embark on their latest version of “Red October.” 

A run to the World Series by the city's baseball team could give the Eagles a rare opportunity to take a back seat from being the city's all-encompassing passion for at least a few weeks as the team tries to find its footing with two new coordinators. 

The Eagles didn't want the break this early but it turns out they need it.

MORE NFL: Adjustments Have to Come Quicker For Eagles' Defense

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News