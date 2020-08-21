CAMP NOTEBOOK: Observations from Eagles Scrimmage

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had their longest practice of training camp on Friday and it was intense, with the players fully padded and tackling allowed.

While the defense more or less owned the practice, which lasted about two hours, the first-team offense took the field for the first time and marched 75 yards for a touchdown.

They did it without the benefit of a rookie receiver Jalen Reagor, who was out with an illness, and tight ends Zach Ertz, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and Dallas Goedert, who reportedly suffered a hairline fracture in one of his thumbs.

The injury is not believed to be serious and he could return with a splint next week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott weren’t available either.

The Eagles offense had receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, though, and he flashed for quarterback Carson Wentz in a big way on the grind-it-out scoring drive.

The series opened with a completion to DeSean Jackson, who it should be pointed out, has looked terrific this past week, as he usually does, until an injury strikes, which, so far, hasn’t happened.

Arcega-Whiteside then made a nice stretch-out catch on an out pattern that took him to the sideline for a nice gain. Avonte Maddox claimed Arcega-Whiteside pushed off, but the play stood.

It was the first of three catches for Arcega-Whiteside. His second required an athletic play to outleap a par of defenders for a reception that covered about 20 yards.

There was a third-and-three completion from the 11 to Corey Clement, who got plenty of work along with Elijah Holyfield, with Sanders and Scott out. Undrafted free agents Michael Warren and Adrian Killins mixed in, and it was Killins who fielded punts with Reagor out.

The drive ended when Noah Togiai caught a touchdown pass from Wentz.

SUDFELD SHINES

After a slow start that included a throw that should have been intercepted by Craig James, who bobbled the ball a couple of times before it fell to the ground, Nate Sudfeld may have had his best day of the week.

He connected deep down the left sideline to Marcus Green, who was able to break free late from coverage by Cre’Von LeBlanc, and he hit tight end Caleb Wilson on a deep out at another point.

OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

Elijah Holyfield has looked good, and he showed up again during the scrimmage turning a couple of short passes into big gains with some elusiveness in the open field. He also looks quick to get to the edge. Right now, he looks like the fourth running back on the roster.

John Hightower continues to find ways to get open and made a couple of catches throughout the day. “It was cool to actually get a feel for it, get out there playing football again, actually tackling to the ground and everything like that,” said the rookie fifth-round pick from Boise State. “It felt good to be back in the groove.”

Killins had a nice lane that he found on the right side of the line and ran for a touchdown from about three yards out during goal-line drills and with Jalen Hurts as the quarterback.

Wentz’s day could have gone better. He had some throws that should have been interceptions dropped, including one by Rodney McLeod during the drill where the offense lines up on its own goal line and tries to get a first down. Wentz was trying to hit Clement but McLeod was in perfect position but dropped the ball.

THE DEFENSE

Safety Rudy Ford had two of the best tackles of the day on back-to-back plays leveling Holyfield both times.

Safety Will Parks made some nice tackles, including one in the open field for a loss.

K’von Wallace stuck his helmet into a tackle to drive Holyfield out of bounds in a violent collision that both players hopped up from immediately.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley whiffed on an open-field tackle against Holyfield after a short reception. The miss led to Holyfield streaking down the field for a big play. On the same series, however, Bradley showed his closing speed to bring down Michael Warren on a short throw to the other side of the field.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jake Elliott made a 55-yard field goal after one drive stalled. It went straight down the middle. He also made a PAT.

Cameron Johnston continues to boom his punts.

Killins muffed a Johnston punt from deep in the end zone that went beyond the 50 without any pressure on him. The defensive sideline let Killins have it, showing no mercy.

ABOUT JERSEYS

The jerseys worn by the Eagles with the fluorescent numbers will be signed and auctioned off to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the signed practice jerseys through the 2020 Eagles Radiothon presented by Firstrust Bank and the Green Family Foundation.

