Carson Wentz Being Checked for Concussion

PHILADELPHIA – Quarterback Carson Wentz headed into the locker room with just over two minutes left in the first quarter of the Eagles wildcard playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Wentz is being examined for a concussion and his return is questionable.

Although it isn’t certain which play led to Wentz’s injury, it appears it happened after Wentz took off and ran and absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as Wentz fell to the ground. His head also seemed to bounce off the turf.

Wentz walked slowly with his right hand behind his back as he left the field. He had taken some shots early in the first quarter, including a helmet to the elbow on one play on the series after Vinny Curry blocked a 35-yard field goal.

Backup Josh McCown took over and took the first playoff snaps of his 17-year career. McCown has only been to the playoffs once in his career and that was in 2008 when he was the backup to Jake Delhomme for the Carolina Panthers.

McCown is the oldest QB in NFL history to make his playoff debut. The previous oldest was Vince Evans of the Raiders, who was 35 years, 220 days when he replaced Jay Schroeder in a 51-3 loss to the Bills in 1990.

Wentz was making his first career playoff start. He was just 1-for-4 for three yards when he departed. He was injured for the Eagles' Super Bowl run two years ago and their two playoff games last year. Nick Foles took over and was Super Bowl MVP. He signed in the offseason with the Jaguars.

The Eagles have overcome injuries all season long but losing Wentz could be the biggest hurdle they will need to overcome in order to beat Seattle and head to Green Bay for next week’s Division Round game on Sunday.

Wentz finished the regular season with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He had thrown seven touchdowns with no interceptions during the Eagles’ season-ending four-game winning streak.

The loss of Wentz was felt in the crowd, who weren’t as loud after the quarterback went out.

Green Bay is hosting the winner of Sunday’s game after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints in overtime earlier on Sunday.

The Eagles offensive line is being manned by two backups with Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right tackle and Matt Pryor at right guard.

The Seahawks held a 3-0 lead after the first quarter on the strength of a 49-yard field goal by Jason Myers.