Carson Wentz Holds First News Conference with Colts, Talks Eagles

He wore a crisp blue blazer, Colts colors, when he met the media in his new workplace in Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.

Carson Wentz looked the part, but can he play the part after washing out as the franchise quarterback, drafted second overall five years ago by the Eagles?

“I am appreciative of everything that happened in Philly, all of the opportunities,” said Wentz. “I know where I’m at today. For five years, I gave everything that I had, both on and off the field.

"When I lay my head on that pillow, I know I gave everything I had. It didn’t go the way we all desired and wanted it to go, but I can sleep well at night knowing that I poured my heart and soul into everything I had in that city on and off the field.”

It was Dec. 6 in Green Bay that everything seemed to change for Wentz.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it wasn’t fun,” said Wentz about losing his job. “It’s not fun when things are going so well for years, obviously the Super Bowl (in 2017) and all those things, then not being on the field, the injuries, you don’t know why things happened.

“As a man, you have to look yourself in the mirror and learn from it, become a better man become a better player, so not going to lie it wasn’t fun, it was different, but I did everything I could to be supportive of Jalen and my teammates…I was going out there every day for the scout team, even though it was weird, it was new, it was different, but I was going to give the best look I could. It wasn’t the ending I desired but it’s the path we’re on it.”

Nobody wants to talk about exactly how and why the path came about, with everything spiraling downward after he was benched for good in that game against the Packers.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke on Thursday, right around the same time Wentz was holding his videocall.

“I think all those conversations are best if they’re kept between the parties,” said Roseman. “We have to be able to have those honest conversations. We had them and I think obviously now we’re all moving forward.”

Moving forward for Philadelphia means Jalen Hurts, who, right now, is the only quarterback on the roster.

Wentz addressed again the impact Hurts had on his dismal 2020 season, at least the mental side of it. He insisted that Roseman's drafting of Hurts had anything to do with a year in which he struggled mightily.

“Jalen and I had a great relationship,” said Wentz. “I wish the kid nothing but the best. I think he’s got a lot of ability. I was impressed by how quickly he grasped the offense and understood things and how well he did. I would’ve loved to be the guy playing the year out, no mistaking that, but it’s not how it unfolded. I have a lot of respect for him.”

What lies next for both Wentz and the Eagles won’t be known until the 2021 season unfolds.

Both parties are turning the page, though.

“It is bittersweet,” said Wentz. “When you’re drafted by a team, everyone desires, ‘I’m going to play 20 years, I’m going to do X, Y and Z, win all these games and all that stuff.’ That’s what you desire. That’s what you have in the back of your mind, but things unfold, and they go differently.

“It’s a different day and age, we’re excited for a new start. But it’s bittersweet leaving Philly this morning and getting on a plane to come down here. Kind of final goodbye. It’s exciting, not just for me football-wise, but my family as well, to start over.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.